Wang to study Arctic aerosols, their impact on climate change

Jian Wang, a professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering and director of the Center for Aerosol Science and Engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, won a $766,552 grant from NASA for new research on Arctic aerosols. Wang will take high-resolution measurements of aerosol size distribution and analyze aerosol properties to understand how aerosols impact Arctic climate change.
As part of the Arctic Radiation-Cloud-Aerosol-Surface Interaction Experiment (ARCSIX), a mission in NASA’s Airborne Science Program using two research aircraft, Wang will provide aerosol measurements to address high-priority science questions related to the spatial variation of the aerosol field and its impact on clouds and radiation. He also will conduct post-mission data analyses to investigate aerosol properties, sources and processes in the summertime Arctic.
NASA’s Airborne Science Program gives researchers access to satellite data providing high-resolution temporal and spatial data on aerosols and enables them to couple local data with global satellite observations. Combining data from various scales supports a better understanding of the complete Earth system.
Read more on the engineering website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.