THE RECORD

Wang to study Arctic aerosols, their impact on climate change

Headshot of Jian Wang
Wang

Jian Wang, a professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering and director of the Center for Aerosol Science and Engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, won a $766,552 grant from NASA for new research on Arctic aerosols. Wang will take high-resolution measurements of aerosol size distribution and analyze aerosol properties to understand how aerosols impact Arctic climate change.

As part of the Arctic Radiation-Cloud-Aerosol-Surface Interaction Experiment (ARCSIX), a mission in NASA’s Airborne Science Program using two research aircraft, Wang will provide aerosol measurements to address high-priority science questions related to the spatial variation of the aerosol field and its impact on clouds and radiation. He also will conduct post-mission data analyses to investigate aerosol properties, sources and processes in the summertime Arctic.

NASA’s Airborne Science Program gives researchers access to satellite data providing high-resolution temporal and spatial data on aerosols and enables them to couple local data with global satellite observations. Combining data from various scales supports a better understanding of the complete Earth system.

Read more on the engineering website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Purchase tickets for WashU nights at soccer, baseball stadiums

Nominate staff members for Distinguished Honor awards

Sign up for trademark licensing fair

Notables

Miller receives Rainwater Prize for Brain Research

New faculty to join race, ethnicity cohort in the fall

Kwon named chair of epidemiology society committee

Obituaries

George C. Hatch, professor emeritus in Arts & Sciences, 85

William A. Peck, former medical school dean, 89

Garland Allen, professor emeritus of biology, 86

Research Wire

Wang to study Arctic aerosols, their impact on climate change

Cunningham, Ward share Mellon Foundation grant

Molecular activity of the immune system to get a closer look

The View From Here

03.01.23

02.22.23

02.15.23

Washington People

Mike Runiewicz

John Jachimiak

Kris Campa

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20