Collins installed as Edward T. Foote II Professor of Law

Kevin Collins speaks during his March 22 installation in Anheuser-Busch Hall as the Edward T. Foote II Professor in Law. (Photo: Michael Thomas/Washington University)

Kevin Collins, an intellectual property expert, was installed as the Edward T. Foote II Professor of Law at Washington University in St. Louis during a ceremony last month.

Collins, who also serves as director of the university’s Intellectual Property and Technology Law program, writes regularly about patent protection for software and biotechnology innovation. His installation address was titled “The Intellectual Property Adventures of an In-the-Weeds Theorist.”

The professorship, which was established in 2004, honors Edward T. “Tad” Foote II, one of the School of Law’s most successful and respected deans.

Russell Osgood, dean of the School of Law, presided over the installation ceremony, which took place in the Bryan Cave Moot Courtroom in Anheuser-Busch Hall.