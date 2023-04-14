White House cites Collins’ research in economic report

Collins

Research by Caitlyn Collins, an associate professor of sociology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, was cited in the 2023 Economic Report of the President, an annual report written by the Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers that overviews the nation’s economic progress, opportunities and challenges ahead.

Collin’s research, “COVID-19 and the gender gap in work hours,” found mothers bore the brunt of COVID-19 pandemic day care and school shutdowns and predicted long-term consequences for working mothers.

The research was cited in Chapter 4 of the report, which covers the many benefits of investing in young children’s care and education. According to the report, investments in early childhood education programs can improve children’s short-term development and long-term well-being. These investments also support parents’ — especially mothers’ — employment, which has a broad impact on the overall economy as well.