Dybvig presents at international conference

By Sara Savat

Philip Dybvig, the Boatmen’s Bancshares Professor of Banking and Finance at Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis and co-recipient of the 2022 Nobel Prize in economics, was a key speaker at the 2023 Asian Leadership Conference, Korea’s premier international conference, in May.

A picture of Phil Dybvig at the 2023 Asian Leadership Conference. He is joined on stage by moderator Sung Taeyoon, professor of economics at Yonsei University in Korea.
Sung (left) and Dybvig speak at the 2023 Asian Leadership Conference. (Image courtesy of ALC)

The annual conference provides a platform for global leaders to gather and discuss the most pressing issues facing the world today. This year’s theme was “The era of upheaval: The road to collaboration and innovation.” Other key speakers included Mario Draghi, former prime minister of Italy; Boris Johnson, former prime minister of the United Kingdom; Robert Barro, a professor of economics at Harvard University; and Oliver Stone, Academy Award-winning director.

Dybvig’s session — moderated by Sung Taeyoon, a professor of economics at Yonsei University in Korea — delved into the phenomenon of the financial crisis, including the bankruptcy of major financial institutions occurring worldwide and the reality of bank runs. He also discussed the potential impact of U.S. monetary policy and liquidity issues in the financial market on the crisis and various policy proposals and countermeasures to help stabilize the financial market.

