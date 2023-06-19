THE RECORD

Missouri native is flowering earlier due to climate change

Leavenworthia stylosa
Leavenworthia stylosa (Photo: Wikipedia)

Matthew Austin, an ecologist and biodiversity postdoctoral fellow with the Living Earth Collaborative at Washington University in St. Louis, published a study in the American Journal of Botany that describes changes to the flowering time and other important life cycle events in Leavenworthia species, a group of small flowering plants found in glades in Missouri.

Glades are open, rocky areas that are typically drier than other local habitats. Spring rains, alongside other climate and climatically-related factors, had the most dominant effects on changes to Leavenworthia over time, and these effects are expected to increase.

“This research is important beyond just the enjoyment of flowers because understanding what affects the time of year that plants reproduce is important for their conservation,” Austin told HEC Media. Learn more by viewing the video and story on this research.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Register for U-Passes, parking permits

Remembrance committee established, begins work

Dining Services announces summer hours, food trucks

Notables

Dybvig presents at international conference

Mullen to participate in NCI surgeon-scientist program

Heleno named associate vice chancellor in finance office

Obituaries

David C. Farrell, former trustee, 89

Robert M. Senior, MD, professor emeritus of medicine, 86

Roland C. Jordan Jr., composer, professor emeritus, 84

Research Wire

Missouri native is flowering earlier due to climate change

Clinical utility, not ‘prettiness’

Cooper to study spine development

The View From Here

06.07.23

05.17.23

05.10.23

Washington People

Mike Runiewicz

John Jachimiak

Kris Campa

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20