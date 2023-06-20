THE RECORD

Parking provides summer updates

Parking and Transportation Services reminds the WashU community about Danforth Campus parking permit availability and Metro U-Pass registration, and provides an update on summer construction work.

Read details in the newsletter.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Parking provides summer updates

Register for U-Passes, parking permits

Remembrance committee established, begins work

Notables

Martin to lead pediatric surgery division

Butler-Barnes named visiting professor at Rutgers University

Dybvig presents at international conference

Obituaries

David C. Farrell, former trustee, 89

Robert M. Senior, MD, professor emeritus of medicine, 86

Roland C. Jordan Jr., composer, professor emeritus, 84

Research Wire

Prufrock to study how tooth formation affects face shape

Missouri native is flowering earlier due to climate change

Clinical utility, not ‘prettiness’

The View From Here

06.07.23

05.17.23

05.10.23

Washington People

Mike Runiewicz

John Jachimiak

Kris Campa

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20