The View From Here 06.28.23

Chalana Scales-Ferguson (standing), associate vice chancellor of institutional equity, engages with Chelesa Holden (left), project coordinator in the provost’s office, Anjuii Barrett, research coordinator in the Cognition and Development Lab, and WashU alum Rithvik Kondai at the Juneteenth Caribbean Heritage Festival (sponsored by the Office of Institutional Equity) June 17 at Forest Park. (Photo courtesy of Human Resources)
Informational displays highlight key moments in Black history at the Juneteenth Caribbean Heritage Festival (sponsored by the Office of Institutional Equity) June 17 at Forest Park. (Photo courtesy of Human Resources)
A group of WashU community members carries a banner and participates in the annual Grand Pride Parade June 25 down Market Street in downtown St. Louis. (Photo: Bill Greenblatt/UPI)
Washington University Police Department officers Michael Gage (left) and Jesse Siefert (bottom right) and therapy dogs Bear and Brookie present donated items to staff at Stray Rescue. WashU’s Human Resources and institutional equity offices held a donation drive. (Photo courtesy of Human Resources)
David Dwight, a 2015 engineering alumnus, reflects on his legacy as executive director of Forward Through Ferguson on June 9 at Third Degree Glass Factory. The event, sponsored in part by Washington University in St. Louis, was a celebration of Davis’ seven years as FTF leader and a fundraiser for the organization’s racial equity work. (Photo: Lance Omar Thurman)
Gephardt Institute fellows take part in the institute’s St. Louis Fellows retreat June 3 at Camp Wyman before beginning their summer internships with St. Louis area organizations. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Gephardt Institute fellows have fun stacking a wood tower during the institute’s St. Louis Fellows retreat June 3 at Camp Wyman before beginning their summer internships with St. Louis area organizations. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
