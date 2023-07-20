Bear Bucks changes announced

The Bear Bucks cashless account system at Washington University in St. Louis has changed and can now be used as a purchasing option exclusively at on-campus establishments and campus stores. Additionally, Bear Bucks can be used to conveniently pay for orders from any Grubhub merchant nationwide, via pickup and delivery through the Grubhub app.
Faculty, staff and students can learn more about Bear Bucks and sign up for an account on the Campus Card Services website.
