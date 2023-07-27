Byers named IRB executive chair

Byers

Derek E. Byers, MD, PhD, has been named executive chair of the Institutional Review Board (IRB) at Washington University in St. Louis. He will begin in his new role Aug. 1.

The IRB is the multidisciplinary group that reviews and approves protocols for research studies that involve human subjects. The group is responsible for protecting the rights and welfare of anyone participating in a research study conducted by Washington University investigators.

Byers is a professor of medicine in the Division of Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine and an associate director of the Institute of Clinical and Translational Sciences (ICTS).

Read more on the School of Medicine website.