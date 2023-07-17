Huesa selected for State Department scholarship

Huesa

Isabel Huesa, a rising senior majoring in global health and the environment, with minors in biology and in South Asian languages and cultures, all in Arts & Sciences, at Washington University in St. Louis, is participating in the U.S. Department of State’s prestigious Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) Program. Huesa currently is in India studying Hindi, one of 14 designated critical languages.

The CLS Program is part of a U.S. government effort to increase the number of Americans studying critical foreign languages. CLS scholars gain language and cultural skills that enable them to contribute to U.S. economic competitiveness and national security.

Huesa is a Danforth Scholar and a Gephardt Institute Civic Scholar. She served as an undergraduate representative to the Board of Trustees during the 2022-23 academic year.