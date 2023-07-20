Rank’s book garners national awards

Rank

Mark R. Rank, the Herbert S. Hadley Professor of Social Welfare at the Brown School, received several prestigious awards over the past six months for his book exploring the myths of poverty in the U.S. and why those myths continue to exist. The book, “Poorly Understood: What America Gets Wrong About Poverty,” received the runner-up award by the Society of Social Work and Research, the only book award given among academic researchers in social work (Rank also received the SSWR award in 2016 for his book “Chasing the American Dream: Understanding the What Shapes Our Fortunes“). The award was presented in January at the SSWR annual meeting in Phoenix.

On June 20, Rank received the Silver Medal from the Independent Publisher Book Awards (also known as the IPPY Awards). The IPPYs are considered one of the most prestigious book awards for books published independently by small presses and university presses.

