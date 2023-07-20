THE RECORD

Rank’s book garners national awards

By Neil Schoenherr
Rank

Mark R. Rank, the Herbert S. Hadley Professor of Social Welfare at the Brown School, received several prestigious awards over the past six months for his book exploring the myths of poverty in the U.S. and why those myths continue to exist. The book, “Poorly Understood: What America  Gets Wrong About Poverty,” received the runner-up award by the Society of Social Work and Research, the only book award given among academic researchers in social work (Rank also received the SSWR award in 2016 for his book “Chasing the American Dream: Understanding the What Shapes Our Fortunes“). The award was presented in January at the SSWR annual meeting in Phoenix.

On June 20, Rank received the Silver Medal from the Independent Publisher Book Awards (also known as the IPPY Awards). The IPPYs are considered one of the most prestigious book awards for books published independently by small presses and university presses. 

Read more on the Brown School website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Bear Bucks changes announced

WUPD active shooter training drill tomorrow

Parking provides summer updates

Notables

Rank’s book garners national awards

Curiel, Diamond receive innovation award

WashU communications projects win national honors

Obituaries

Robert Morgan, former professor of engineering, 89

David C. Farrell, former trustee, 89

Robert M. Senior, MD, professor emeritus of medicine, 86

Research Wire

Brighter fluorescent markers allow for finer imaging

How birds adapt to extreme temperatures

XL-Calibur telescope to fly again in 2024

The View From Here

06.28.23

06.07.23

05.17.23

Washington People

Mike Runiewicz

John Jachimiak

Kris Campa

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20