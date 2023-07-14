THE RECORD

Zhu named Murty Professor of Engineering

Headshot of Quing Zhu, Edwin H. Murty Professor of Engineering in the department of biomedical envineering
Zhu

Quing Zhu, a renowned biomedical engineer who has developed advanced imaging techniques to diagnose cancers of the reproductive system and in other areas, has been named the Edwin H. Murty Professor of Engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis.

Zhu’s passion is in women’s health — specifically, to advance cancer diagnosis and treatment prediction. Her research interests focus on multi-modality photoacoustic, diffuse optical tomography, ultrasound, optical coherence tomography, and structured light imaging techniques for cancer detection, diagnosis and treatment assessment and prediction.

“Fundamental to Quing’s work is that she integrates across modalities,” said Aaron Bobick, dean and the James M. McKelvey Professor. “She combines ultrasound, photoacoustic and optical sensing with deep learning to better assess the status of tissues and to detect and characterize cancers. She also is one of the founders of our women’s health engineering initiative that is focusing on several of the understudied areas in women’s health, including cancers of the reproductive system from both the engineering and medical research perspectives. We are pleased to recognize Professor Zhu’s accomplishments with the Murty Professorship.”

Read more on the McKelvey School of Engineering website.

