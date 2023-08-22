THE RECORD

Chen named fellow of Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence Association

Yixin Chen, a professor of computer science and engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has been elected a fellow of the Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence Association (AAIA), an interdisciplinary organization of AI industries. AAIA promotes developing and applying AI in different fields of science and technology.

Chen’s research interests are in machine learning and artificial intelligence. He specializes in both fundamental research and real-world applications of deep learning, interpretable AI, learning of time-series and graphs, planning, optimization and their applications in clinical decision support and health care.

Read more on the McKelvey School of Engineering website.

