Gomez honored for diversity work by Business Journal

Gomez

Trish Gomez, associate director in the Office of Institutional Equity at Washington University in St. Louis, is being recognized for her work by the St. Louis Business Journal.

Gomez is among 14 individuals being honored at the Champions for Diversity & Inclusion Awards. A ceremony will take place Sept. 14 at St. Louis Union Station.

“These individuals and organizations are doing what they can to make St. Louis a more diverse, equitable and inclusive community through efforts at their companies and in the community,” the newspaper explained in announcing this year’s class.

Before her role with the Office of Institutional Equity, which also includes acting as a contact and support for the variety of university affinity groups, Gomez worked as an assistant director in WashU’s Office of Residential Life.