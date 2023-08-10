Gulko, Lembke receive grants for digital well-being efforts

Two Washington University in St. Louis students received grants from the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund (RTYPF), which is advocating for a more equitable and accountable technology ecosystem.

Yoelle Gulko, a senior studying organization and strategic management at Olin Business School, received a grant for her documentary, “Our Subscription to Addiction,” which captures her raw experience with phone addiction and explores the emerging youth-led digital well-being movement. Team members include assistant director Lea Despotis, a senior studying political science in Arts & Sciences, and Maxine Zhang, a senior studying marketing at Olin.

Gulko (left) and Lembke

Emma Lembke, a junior studying political science in Arts & Sciences, received a grant for her organization Log Off, which raises awareness about social media’s impact on mental health. Lembke also co-chairs Design it for Us, an advocacy group calling for regulations that safeguard young users.

The Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund is supported in part by Archewell Foundation founders Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In a congratulatory video, Lembke said that she is fighting for digital rights for the next generation.

“So many opportunities have presented themselves to really uplift our message to create a safe online world for young people,” Lembke said.