Maddox joins National Academy of Medicine’s digital health committee

Maddox

Thomas M. Maddox, MD, a professor of medicine in the Cardiology Division at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named to the National Academy of Medicine’s Digital Health Action Collaborative. The group fosters improvements and innovation in the ways health data and digital technologies are developed and applied to maximize population-level and patient health.

Maddox is also the founding executive director of the BJC HealthCare/School of Medicine Healthcare Innovation Lab. Read more on the School of Medicine website.

