Obituary: Linda Repa-Eschen, business director, 72

Repa-Eschen

Linda Repa-Eschen, former business director for the Division of Endocrinology, Metabolism & Lipid Research within the Department of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, died Monday, June 5, 2023, at her home after waiting for a lung transplant. She was 72.

Before coming to Washington University, she taught English for 10 years at Bishop DuBourg and McCluer North high schools in St. Louis. She dedicated the next 40 years to business administration at the former Jewish Hospital of St. Louis and Washington University School of Medicine, working there until recently.

“Linda was an important member of our division who was a model of diligence, integrity and generosity,” said Clay Semenkovich, MD, the Irene E. and Michael M. Karl Professor and director of the Division of Endocrinology, Metabolism & Lipid Research. “Even while waiting for a transplant, she worked remotely to facilitate clinical operations, maintain research infrastructure and ensure that our faculty could nurture our trainees. Before she came to work for the university, she taught in a classroom, so it is appropriate that a lecture in her name will continue to fund a lecture that will teach us all.”

She is survived by her husband, John Eschen; a daughter, Jessica (Brianna) Eschen-Goodman; a brother, Denis Repa; and her in-laws, Sr. Carole Eschen; Jim (Laura) Eschen, Mary Fran (Tony) Jurkovich, and Tom (Chris) Eschen.

A memorial was held in June. Those wishing to make memorial contributions to the Linda Repa-Eschen Fund may send checks to MSC1082-414-2555; 1 Brookings Drive; St. Louis, Mo. 63130. Online donations may be made at giving.wustl.edu by writing “Linda Repa-Eschen Fund” on the online form.

