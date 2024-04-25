Atlas with annotated neuropathology images launched

Schmidt

Robert Schmidt, MD, PhD, a professor of pathology and immunology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has curated a collection of more than 33,000 individually annotated neuropathology images that are now available as a resource to the Washington University and international neuroscience community via a newly launched website.

Schmidt has been collecting the images since he joined the university as a pathology resident in 1977, with the intent of generating a teaching resource. The images were obtained from neurosurgical, neuromuscular and neuroautopsy cases at the School of Medicine. The resource provides neuropathologists in training, medical students, neuroscientists and pathologists with access to a rich body of neurosurgical and autopsy-derived images.

Common and rare medical cases, along with their clinical histories and attached annotations to each image, are represented. The site will be updated regularly with new images. Schmidt encourages the community to use them in presentations for board certification exams, publications and correlation with animal models of human disease.