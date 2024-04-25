Excellence in Leadership Awards celebrates student leaders

Outstanding students and student organizations were recognized at the annual Excellence in Leadership Awards April 14 at the Danforth University Center at Washington University in St. Louis.

The annual celebration honors students who have gone above and beyond in their work to improve the campus community. Honors include the W. Alfred Hayes Award for outstanding senior athletes who have shown strong leadership and the Shepley Outstanding Senior Award for graduating students who have demonstrated leadership, scholarship and service.

Visit the Campus Life website for a complete list of recipients.