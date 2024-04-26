University Libraries acquires papers of Brown School’s Jack Kirkland

Kirkland

University Archives at Washington University in St. Louis recently acquired the papers of Jack Arnett Kirkland, an associate professor in the Brown School and an internationally known scholar who writes, lectures and consults on the African American family and social and economic development. The collection documents his long career at WashU and is a valuable piece of university history, including early material from the Black Studies program.

The collection includes a wide variety of materials. One series is Kirkland’s teaching material consisting of syllabi from various classes and his teaching notes. Another series is Black Studies program Material, which includes Black student guides from the early 1970s, program brochures and publicity. Kirkland is a prolific writer and the collection includes his articles, reports, speeches and more. His professional correspondence dates from the 1960s through the 2000s and includes information about his teaching, work with the community and his time as director of the Missouri Department of Transportation.

