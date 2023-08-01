Payne named to National Academy of Medicine committee

Philip R.O. Payne, PhD, the Janet and Bernard Becker Professor and director of the Institute for Informatics, Data Science & Biostatistics (I2DB) at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has joined the steering committee of a National Academy of Medicine working group to draft a code of conduct for artificial intelligence (AI) in health, medical care and health research.

The National Academy of Medicine announced in June that it is convening health, tech, research and bioethics leaders to develop an Artificial Intelligence Code of Conduct and describe the national architecture required to give rise to and support equitable and responsible use of AI in health, medical care and health research.

