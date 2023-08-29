Wagenseil named fellow of Biomedical Engineering Society

Wagenseil

Jessica Wagenseil, a professor of mechanical engineering and materials science and vice dean for faculty advancement in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has been elected a fellow of the Biomedical Engineering Society. She will be installed at the society’s annual conference in October.

A Washington University alumna, Wagenseil studies cardiovascular mechanics, focusing on cardiovascular development, extracellular matrix proteins and microstructurally based constitutive modeling. Her work is important for testing clinical interventions for elastin-related diseases and for designing better protocols for building tissue-engineered blood vessels.

