Academy honors six university faculty

Six Washington University in St. Louis faculty members are being honored by the Academy of Science – St. Louis for their outstanding contributions to the field. They will be recognized at an awards dinner Sept. 20 at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

Laura Jean Bierut, MD, is the Alumni Endowed Professor of Psychiatry and vice chair for faculty development in the Department of Psychiatry at the School of Medicine. Bierut is being honored with the Fellows Award, which recognizes a distinguished individual for outstanding achievement in science.

Dedric Carter serves as the university’s vice chancellor for innovation and chief commercialization officer. He is also a professor of practice at the McKelvey School of Engineering and at Olin Business School. Carter is being honored with the Science Leadership Award, which recognizes an individual or organization that has played an important leadership role in the development of science and scientists in the St. Louis region.

F. Sessions Cole, MD, is the Park J. White, MD, Professor of Pediatrics, a professor of cell biology and physiology and executive vice chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at the School of Medicine. Cole is being honored with the Peter H. Raven Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes a distinguished career of service in science, engineering or technology.

Guy Genin is the Harold and Kathleen Faught Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering and a co-director at the NSF Science and Technology Center for Engineering MechanoBiology. Genin is being honored with the James B. Eads Award, which recognizes a distinguished individual for outstanding achievement in engineering or technology.

Will R. Ross, MD, is the associate dean for diversity, the Alumni Endowed Professor of Medicine and principal officer for community partnerships at the School of Medicine. Ross is being honored with the Trustee Award, which recognizes individuals whose exceptional leadership and communication cross geographic boundaries and enrich private, public and academic sectors to promote the understanding and appreciation of science.

Mohamed A. Zayed, MD, PhD, is an associate professor of surgery, of radiology and of molecular cell biology at the School of Medicine. Zayed is being honored with the Innovation Award, which recognizes a scientist or engineer, age 40 or under, who has demonstrated exceptional potential for future accomplishments in science, engineering or technology.