Campus Pride names WashU a Top 30 campus

Washington University in St. Louis has been selected as a Top 30 campus for LGBTQ+ students by Campus Pride, a leading national nonprofit working to create a safer college environment for such students.
WashU was selected for its exceptional work in LGBTQ+ inclusive policies, programs and practices. Pride Alliance, WashU Athlete Ally and OUTgrads are among the many organizations that support LGBTQ+ students. Other resources include the Center for Counseling and Psychological Services, Destination Q and Safe Zones.
“This recognition is a testament to the hard work of so many people within the WashU community and the St. Louis region as a whole,” said Nat Hilterbrand, director of the Center for Diversity and Inclusion’s Spectrum office, which designs educational programming that supports the LGBTQ+ community. “Our work is far from over, and I look forward to the ways we continue to grow and create more inclusive environments at WashU.”
For more information, visit the Campus Pride website.
