THE RECORD

Campus Pride names WashU a Top 30 campus

Washington University in St. Louis has been selected as a Top 30 campus for LGBTQ+ students by Campus Pride, a leading national nonprofit working to create a safer college environment for such students.

WashU was selected for its exceptional work in LGBTQ+ inclusive policies, programs and practices. Pride Alliance, WashU Athlete Ally and OUTgrads are among the many organizations that support LGBTQ+ students. Other resources include the Center for Counseling and Psychological Services, Destination Q and Safe Zones.  

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work of so many people within the WashU community and the St. Louis region as a whole,” said Nat Hilterbrand, director of the Center for Diversity and Inclusion’s Spectrum office, which designs educational programming that supports the LGBTQ+ community. “Our work is far from over, and I look forward to the ways we continue to grow and create more inclusive environments at WashU.”

For more information, visit the Campus Pride website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Women’s Society accepting student proposals for funding

Emergency communication test Sept. 19

Honorary degree nominations sought

Notables

Campus Pride names WashU a Top 30 campus

Scientists selected for Mars sample return effort

Jolliff selected for geology team for lunar landing mission

Obituaries

Stanley Paul Hmiel, MD, PhD, pediatric nephrologist, 64

Carlos A. Perez, MD, professor emeritus of radiation oncology, 88

Linda Repa-Eschen, business director, 72

Research Wire

Physicist Yuan joins Simons collaboration on extreme electrodynamics

Social Policy Institute receives $475,000 grant to study social mobility

Ssewamala awarded $3.5M to study interventions in Uganda

The View From Here

09.06.23

08.23.23

07.26.23

Washington People

The Hamilton brothers

Mike Runiewicz

John Jachimiak

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20