Center for Career Engagement directors appointed

The Center for Career Engagement has three new directors, announced Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs at Washington University in St. Louis. Nan Barnes will serve as director of academic partnerships; Casey Jenkerson will serve as the director of employer engagement; and Christine Keller will serve as director of career communities and career development.

“We are thrilled to work with Casey, Nan and Christine in their leadership positions with the Center for Career Engagement,” Gonzalez said. “The three offices — employer engagement, academic partnerships, and career communities and development — are foundational to the new initiatives we announced earlier this summer as we strive to build a best-in-class career experience for our students.”

Academic partnerships and engagement is focused on developing strong partnerships with academic departments and faculty to better align classroom experiences with students’ career aspirations. Employer engagement will cultivate new relationships, strengthen existing partnerships and collaborate with talent acquisition leaders to build recruitment strategies. Career communities are industry-aligned learning communities that provide students with opportunities to explore interests, gain industry knowledge and build key connections.

