THE RECORD

Center for Career Engagement directors appointed

Nan Barnes, Casey Jenkerson and Christine Keller
Barnes (left), Jenkerson and Keller

The Center for Career Engagement has three new directors, announced Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs at Washington University in St. Louis. Nan Barnes will serve as director of academic partnerships; Casey Jenkerson will serve as the director of employer engagement; and Christine Keller will serve as director of career communities and career development.

“We are thrilled to work with Casey, Nan and Christine in their leadership positions with the Center for Career Engagement,” Gonzalez said. “The three offices — employer engagement, academic partnerships, and career communities and development — are foundational to the new initiatives we announced earlier this summer as we strive to build a best-in-class career experience for our students.”

Academic partnerships and engagement is focused on developing strong partnerships with academic departments and faculty to better align classroom experiences with students’ career aspirations. Employer engagement will cultivate new relationships, strengthen existing partnerships and collaborate with talent acquisition leaders to build recruitment strategies. Career communities are industry-aligned learning communities that provide students with opportunities to explore interests, gain industry knowledge and build key connections.

Read more on the Student Affairs website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Flu vaccines available on campus

Applications sought for Danforth St. Louis Confluence Award

Women’s Society accepting student proposals for funding

Notables

Center for Career Engagement directors appointed

Academy honors six university faculty

Dharnidharka installed as Hartmann Professor of Pediatrics 

Obituaries

Stanley Paul Hmiel, MD, PhD, pediatric nephrologist, 64

Carlos A. Perez, MD, professor emeritus of radiation oncology, 88

Linda Repa-Eschen, business director, 72

Research Wire

Unveiling the hidden world of gene regulation

Precup wins NSF CAREER award

Physicist Yuan joins Simons collaboration on extreme electrodynamics

The View From Here

09.18.23

09.06.23

08.23.23

Washington People

The Hamilton brothers

Mike Runiewicz

John Jachimiak

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20