Choi, Pachynski receive research scholar awards 

Choi and Pachynski
Choi (left) and Pachynski

Jaebok Choi, PhD, and Russell Pachynski, MD, both of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, have received Research Scholar Grants from the American Cancer Society to support their research in oncology. Both investigators are research members of Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine. Pachynski also treats patients and conducts clinical trials at Siteman.  

Choi, an assistant professor of medicine, received the award to support research into the drug baricitinib for patients who have received stem cell transplants to treat leukemia. Pachynski, an associate professor of medicine, received the award to support research into the role of a protein called chemerin in prostate cancer.

Learn more about their projects on the School of Medicine site.

