Clukies, Malik named Loeb Teaching Fellows

Malik (left) and Clukies

Lindsay Clukies, MD, an associate professor of pediatrics, and Mariam Malik, MD, an assistant professor of radiology, have been named the 2023-25 Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb Teaching Fellows at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

The fellowship program was established in 2004 with a gift from Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb to advance medical education. The program also is supported by The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital. The two-year fellowship provides recipients extra time to focus on implementing innovative ideas to enhance the education of medical students and residents.

Clukies has proposed a “safe storage project” curriculum to help mitigate firearm injuries. Malik will develop interactive learning activities that combine anatomy and radiology instruction to be used throughout the School of Medicine’s Gateway Curriculum. 

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

