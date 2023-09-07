Obituary: Stanley Paul Hmiel, MD, PhD, pediatric nephrologist, 64

Hmiel

Stanley Paul Hmiel, MD, PhD, a pediatric nephrologist at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, died surrounded by family Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at a hospice in Creve Coeur, Mo., after a three-year struggle with colon cancer. He was 64.

A professor of pediatrics in the Division of Pediatric Nephrology, Hypertension & Pheresis, Hmiel was medical director of the pediatric kidney transplant program and director of the fellowship program in pediatric nephrology for more than 25 years.

Hmiel came to St. Louis in 1989, when he became a resident at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. He remained in St. Louis for his fellowship and in 1994 joined the faculty at Washington University, where he remained his entire career.

“During his amazing 34-year presence on our campus, Paul Hmiel significantly impacted multiple generations of patients, colleagues and learners,” said Vikas R. Dharnidharka, MD, director of the Division of Pediatric Nephrology, Hypertension & Pheresis. “He was an astute clinician, consulted by colleagues on difficult cases. He won the best subspecialty teacher of the year award — given to just one person annually in our big department — an amazing three separate times. He had many accomplishments, but even those cannot fully convey his kind soul and gentle demeanor.”

Hmiel is survived by his wife of 39 years, Roberta Miljus Hmiel; his son, Stephen (Emma); his daughter, Laura; and two grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 110 N. Warson Road, in Ladue, Mo. A reception will follow. To help celebrate his life, the family invites attendees to wear Hawaiian shirts or otherwise bright colors to the service.

