Washington People: the Hamilton brothers

Brothers Bradley (left) and Kenneth Hamilton hope to contribute to a successful season for the WashU Bears football team. (Photo: WashU Athletics)

For Bradley Hamilton and Kenneth Hamilton, St. Louis is home. After growing up in the area, the pair of brothers ended up at Washington University in St. Louis playing football for the Bears.

Playing college football locally allows the Hamilton brothers to stay connected with their network and allows their parents to attend their games more easily than if they chose a school farther away. Both men, who grew up in nearby High Ridge, Mo., expressed their love for the city of St. Louis and intend to stay here long after their playing days at WashU are finished.

Not only do the Hamiltons have a deep love for the city and what it has done for them, but also a deep desire to give back to their community.

“We grew up here, the city has given a lot to Kenneth and I,” Bradley Hamilton said. “We want to give back to the city that raised us. I love everything about St. Louis. It is quite literally perfect here for us. It’s our corner of the world. I enjoy it very much and I feel like I have everything I need.”

In fact, the pair enjoy being some of the local guys on the team to whom others come for suggestions.

A family photo shows the Hamilton brothers as kids. (Courtesy photo)

“Bradley and I like leadership roles so being the guys in St. Louis that can tell you where to go, what the best barbershop is, what the best food places are, where to go to have fun … it’s nice that people are coming to us knowing that we are from St. Louis.”

Bradley Hamilton is a graduate student pursuing a master’s in secondary education in Arts & Sciences, having earned a bachelor’s degree in 2023, while Kenneth Hamilton is a junior studying anthropology, also in Arts & Sciences.

Bradley Hamilton has been a major contributor on defense for the Bears the last two seasons. Kenneth had a breakout year in 2022 as a sophomore. He led the team with 122 carries for 869 yards and was second on the team with 16 rushing touchdowns. Both brothers were recognized last year by the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.

The pair plans to work together in 2023 to take the Bears to new heights.

“Especially for the younger guys, I want them to understand what WashU football is beyond the wins and losses,” Bradley Hamilton said. “Coach (Aaron) Keen talks about WashU football as a transformative experience for us, rather than a transactional one. He wants you to come into the program and grow as a man. I’m looking forward most to how the young guys grow.”

The Hamiltons will make their 2023 home debut Sept. 23, when the Bears host Carthage College at 1 p.m. on Francis Olympic Field.

Read the full profile on the WashU Athletics website.