Washington University joins Coalition of Urban and Metropolitan Universities

Washington University in St. Louis is the newest member of the Coalition of Urban and Metropolitan Universities (CUMU). The group connects more than 100 urban universities and their partners, and it provides faculty, students and staff with benefits including access to CUMU’s online journal, newsletters, networking opportunities and more.

For more information, sign up for CUMU’s email list.

