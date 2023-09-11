THE RECORD

Women’s Society accepting student proposals for funding

The Women’s Society of Washington University funding committee invites undergraduate students to submit funding requests for student-led projects that fit within the society’s mission and guidelines.

The society aims to support the educational, cultural and community outreach efforts that enhance the experiences and quality of life for members of the Washington University community.

The deadline for submissions is Oct. 20. Learn more and apply online.

