Chakrabarty to study aerosol properties

By Shawn Ballard

Rajan Chakrabarty, the Harold D. Jolley Career Development Associate Professor at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, is one of 13 scientists who recently received funding through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)’s Facilities Integrating Collaborations for User Science program. With an $80,000 grant, Chakrabarty will study land-atmosphere processes and aerosol-cloud interactions at the DOE’s Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory and Atmospheric Radiation Measurement (ARM) facilities. The work will complement Chakrabarty’s ongoing DOE-funded project to improve measurement tools for aerosol light absorption.

Chakrabarty and collaborators Rohan Mishra, an associate professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at McKelvey Engineering, and Alexander Laskin, a professor of analytical chemistry at Purdue University, will explore how physical and chemical properties of aerosols are distributed vertically in the air by studying individual atmospheric particles collected by ARM’s tethered balloon system. The work is part of the DOE’s Tracking Aerosol Convection Experiment campaign.

Read more on the McKelvey School of Engineering website.

