Obituary: Barbara Turner, longtime employee in comparative medicine, 58

Barbara P. Turner, a longtime staff member in the Division of Comparative Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, died Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in her Belleville, Ill., home after a battle with breast cancer. She was 58.
Turner was a coordinator of procurement and accounting in the division and had worked as a procurement specialist at the school for more than 40 years.
She is survived by: her mother, Virgie Abram; sons Christopher Turner and Courtney (Emily) Turner; daughter, Nikelle Turner; brothers Mario Turner, Alex Turner, Osie B. Abram and Donnell Turner; sister, Jeanette Hoover; and several grandchildren, nieces and other family.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Lake View Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 5000 North Illinois St., Fairview Heights, Ill. The memorial service will be limited to immediate family members.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in Turner’s honor.
Read more about her in the family obituary.
