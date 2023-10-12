Tutlam receives $720,000 NIH grant to address trauma among refugee children

Tutlam

Nhial Tutlam, an assistant professor at the Brown School and associate director for research at the International Center for Child Health and Development (ICHAD) at Washington University in St. Louis, was awarded the K01 Research Scientist Career Development Award.

Over the next four years, this $720,000 award from the National Institute of Mental Health, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), will support Tutlam’s research aimed at addressing mental health outcomes among youth from vulnerable refugee families resettled in the U.S.

Tutlam’s study, “Resettled Refugee Families for Healing: A Study of the Intergenerational Impact of War Trauma and Resilience,” will test an intervention designed to enhance the mental health well-being of second-generation refugee children by addressing intergenerational trauma-related mental health symptoms.

