University Libraries wins grant to preserve 1963 film shot on campus

Washington University Libraries was recently awarded a 2023 basic preservation grant by the National Film Preservation Foundation. The $3,513 grant will pay for the photochemical preservation of a 1963 short film produced on the Washington University campus, titled “Once Upon a Hill … There was a School!” This film is part of a collection in University Archives. 

“Once Upon a Hill” is one of many films from the 1950s and 1960s in the Washington University Radio and Television Office Records collection. The office planned, developed and produced radio, television and film programs for Washington University between 1952 and 1965. 

Read more about the film and the preservation work on the University Libraries website

