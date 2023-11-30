THE RECORD

Condensates’ composition determined by when RNA is added

Condensates
Fungal cells expressing RNA molecules CLN3 and BNI1 asynchronously form non-overlapping “demixed” condensates (left column) whereas cells expressing these RNAs synchronously form mixed condensates. (Image: Pappu lab)

Biomolecular condensates transport RNA molecules inside of cells for functions such as cell signaling and regulating cell processes, but little is known about how they form distinct compositional identities, similar to how oil and water stay separated.

Rohit V. Pappu, the Gene K. Beare Distinguished Professor of biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, in collaboration with Amy S. Gladfelter, a professor of cell biology and of biomedical engineering at Duke University, and their labs have found that the order that different RNA molecules are added to the condensates determines how they will be composed, providing new information on how these important cellular compartments are formed. Pappu also is director of the Center for Biomolecular Condensates at the McKelvey School of Engineering, and Gladfelter is a member of the center’s Scientific Advisory Committee.

Their study was published in Nature Communications. Read more on the McKelvey School of Engineering website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Funding available for sustainability projects

WashU joins Coalition for Transformational Education

Vote for alumna in CNN ‘Hero of the Year’ contest

Notables

Parvulescu installed as Liselotte Dieckmann Professor in Comparative Literature

University departments win several CASE awards

Iannotti wins scientific excellence award

Obituaries

Harry Kisker, former dean of students, 81

Kathleen K. Dixon, emeritus instructor in physical therapy, 90

Salvatore P. Sutera, former engineering dean, professor emeritus, 90

Research Wire

Condensates’ composition determined by when RNA is added

Kwon receives CDC grant to study viral transmission within households 

Improving autonomous driving

The View From Here

11.20.23

11.13.23

10.30.23

Washington People

Antonio Douthit-Boyd

Katharine Flores

Sumanth Prabhu

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20