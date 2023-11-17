THE RECORD

Cooper named director of pediatric rheumatology and immunology division

Megan Cooper
Cooper

Megan A. Cooper, MD, PhD, an internationally recognized physician-scientist in pediatric immunodeficiencies and immune dysregulation, has been named director of the Division of Rheumatology & Immunology in the Department of Pediatrics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

A member of the School of Medicine faculty since 2010, Cooper specializes in diagnosing and treating children with rare genetic diseases affecting their immune systems. She also serves as director of the Clinical Immunology Program in pediatrics, overseeing a collaboration across the divisions of rheumatology & immunology; allergy & pulmonary medicine; hematology & oncology; and infectious diseases. Patients throughout the Midwest are referred to the program, based at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, for evaluation and treatment of immunodeficiencies. Cooper also is the director of the Jeffrey Modell Diagnostic and Research Center for Primary Immunodeficiencies at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

