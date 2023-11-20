THE RECORD

Iannotti wins scientific excellence award

By Neil Schoenherr
Lora Iannotti
Iannotti

Lora Iannotti, a professor at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named recipient of the 2022 Board for International Food and Agricultural Development Award for Scientific Excellence in a Feed the Future Innovation Lab.

The award recognizes outstanding research contributions to the interdependent objectives of the U.S. government’s Global Food Security Strategy: inclusive and sustainable agriculture-led economic growth, strengthened resilience among people and systems and a well-nourished population.

Iannotti, founding director of the E3 Nutrition Lab at the Brown School, is an expert in maternal and young child nutrition and nutrient deficiencies related to poverty and infectious diseases. She serves as a nutrition specialist for the Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Fish, led by Mississippi State University.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Funding available for sustainability projects

WashU joins Coalition for Transformational Education

Vote for alumna in CNN ‘Hero of the Year’ contest

Notables

Iannotti wins scientific excellence award

Cooper named director of pediatric rheumatology and immunology division

Western Algebraic Geometry Symposium comes to WashU

Obituaries

Kathleen K. Dixon, emeritus instructor in physical therapy, 90

Salvatore P. Sutera, former engineering dean, professor emeritus, 90

Raymond W. Ewing, retired medical school staff; well-known Whittemore House bartender, 80

Research Wire

Errando awarded funding for astrophysics of relativistic jets

RNA’s solo act on the ever-changing stage of cellular dynamics

Robertson to study amino acid transporters

The View From Here

11.20.23

11.13.23

10.30.23

Washington People

Katharine Flores

Sumanth Prabhu

The Hamilton brothers

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20