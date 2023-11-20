Iannotti wins scientific excellence award

Iannotti

Lora Iannotti, a professor at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named recipient of the 2022 Board for International Food and Agricultural Development Award for Scientific Excellence in a Feed the Future Innovation Lab.

The award recognizes outstanding research contributions to the interdependent objectives of the U.S. government’s Global Food Security Strategy: inclusive and sustainable agriculture-led economic growth, strengthened resilience among people and systems and a well-nourished population.

Iannotti, founding director of the E3 Nutrition Lab at the Brown School, is an expert in maternal and young child nutrition and nutrient deficiencies related to poverty and infectious diseases. She serves as a nutrition specialist for the Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Fish, led by Mississippi State University.