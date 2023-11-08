Moron-Concepcion named Mallinckrodt Professor of Anesthesiology

Jose Moron-Concepcion, a professor of anesthesiology, of neuroscience and of psychiatry, was installed Sept. 28 as the Henry Elliot Mallinckrodt Professor of Anesthesiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
Moron-Concepcion’s research has yielded significant contributions to the fields of addiction and pain neuroscience. Earlier in his career, he concentrated on investigating the molecular mechanisms underlying opiate dependence. More recently, he has focused his research on furthering the understanding of opioid addiction and its complex relationship with pain.
Moron-Concepcion also serves as director of the Division of Basic Research in the Department of Anesthesiology.
