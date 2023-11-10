Obituary: Geraldine Virgil, longtime university supporter, 88

Virgil

Geraldine “Gerry” Virgil, a longtime supporter of Washington University in St. Louis, died Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. She was 88.

Virgil met her husband, Robert L. “Bob” Virgil, while attending Beloit College in Wisconsin, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in government. The couple married in 1958 and moved to St. Louis for Robert to attend Washington University. He earned his master’s and doctorate of business administration and began teaching accounting at the university.

Gerry was an employee of Laclede Gas Co. and Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. She served as a member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization, Kirkwood’s Meals on Wheels program and the Glendale Presbyterian Church.

Gerry was a partner to Bob as he served in several roles at the university, including dean of Olin Business School from 1977-1993; vice chancellor for student affairs from 1974-75; and executive vice chancellor for university relations in 1992-93.

The Gerry and Bob Virgil Ethic of Service Award was established in 2003. The couple received the Dean’s Medal from Olin Business School in 1993. Friends and colleagues established the Geraldine J. and Robert L. Virgil Professorship in Accounting and Management in 2004, along with the Robert and Gerry Virgil Endowed Scholarship Fund.

The couple received the 2010 Jane and Whitney Harris St. Louis Community Service Award for their involvement with countless organizations and institutions in the St. Louis region.

In addition to her husband, Gerry is survived by her daughters Karen Weaver, Kim Blake and Kate Price; son, Matthew Virgil; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 6 in Graham Chapel on the Danforth Campus. Memorial contributions are suggested to the WashU Scholarship Fund.

Read more about her in the family obituary.