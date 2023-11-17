Obituary: Kathleen K. Dixon, emeritus instructor in physical therapy, 90

Dixon

Kathleen K. Dixon, a retired emeritus instructor in the Program in Physical Therapy at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, died Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, at a retirement center in Richmond Heights, Mo., following a long illness. She was 90.

Dixon was a faculty member in the physical therapy program for 19 years, during which time she contributed to the development of the program’s curriculum and instruction. Her work helped elevate the program to one of the nation’s most elite such programs.

She retired in November 2002 and was granted instructor emeritus status the next month.

Highly regarded for her skills as a practitioner and educator, she also made significant contributions to the American Physical Therapy Association.

Dixon earned her degree in physical therapy from what was then the Medical College of Virginia and a master’s degree in education from Johns Hopkins University. She served as the chief physical therapist at Montebello Hospital in Baltimore, and also played a role in establishing the physical therapist assistant program at Baltimore Community College.

She is survived by her sister, Patricia Vane; two nephews; and her close friends.

There will be a memorial gathering to celebrate her life from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, in the building that houses the physical therapy program, 4444 Forest Park Ave., St. Louis. To receive a link to attend the gathering virtually via Zoom, register here.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kathleen Dixon Scholarship fund for the Program in Physical Therapy at Washington University in St. Louis.

Originally published by the School of Medicine