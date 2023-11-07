Obituary: Sue Taylor, longtime music instructor, 85

Taylor

Sue Taylor, a longtime teacher of applied music in harp in the Department of Music in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, died peacefully at home Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. She was 85.

Born in Hannibal, Mo., Taylor earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 1976 and a master’s of music in harp from WashU in 1978. In 1981, she earned a master’s in musicology from WashU, completing her doctorate in 1988. From 1991 to 2007, she directed the department’s Friends of Music group, and served with the applied music faculty from 1997 to 2022. In 2007, she won a Dean’s Award for Teaching from University College.

A principal harp for the St. Louis Philharmonic Orchestra, Taylor performed with Winter Opera St. Louis, Union Avenue Opera, Opera Theatre of St. Louis and many others. She is survived by her children, Gena and John, and grandchildren, Ethan and Jackson. No services will be held, per her wishes. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.