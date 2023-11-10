Scherrer honored with Lifetime Dedication Award

Scherrer

Joseph H. Scherrer, executive director of the Henry Edwin Sever Institute at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, received the Lifetime Dedication Award from the Missouri Athletic Club at its Veterans Day Commemoration on Nov. 9.

The Missouri Athletic Club and the Rotary Club of St. Louis recognized Scherrer for his length of overall commitment to military service as well as his achievements. It is one of three awards the club gives at its annual Veterans Day Commemoration.

Scherrer spent 24 years in the U.S. Air Force as a leader and information technology and cybersecurity innovator, culminating as the commander of the Air Force’s only combat coded deployable communications wing. He retired as a colonel in 2013 and founded The Leadership Forge, an executive leadership development organization. He joined the faculty of the engineering school in 2014 as program director of graduate studies in cybersecurity management. He also is director of the cybersecurity strategic initiative at McKelvey Engineering.

In addition, he is co-founder and a board member of the Global Center for Cybersecurity at Cortex and co-founder and executive committee member of the Gateway Higher Education Cybersecurity Consortium.