WashU researchers among those ‘highly cited’

Clarivate, an analytics company, has named more than 50 Washington University in St. Louis researchers to its Highly Cited Researchers 2023 list.

Established in 2001, the Highly Cited Researchers designation identifies scientists and social scientists that have demonstrated significant and broad influence in their fields of research. Along with other judgment criteria, Clarivate selects researchers who have authored multiple “highly cited” papers. These papers rank in the top 1% by citations for their fields and publication year in the Web of Science, a Clarivate tool, over the past decade. This year, there were 7,125 Highly Cited Researcher designations in all.

Washington University researchers listed represent a wide range of disciplines, among them environment and ecology, immunology, neuroscience and behavior, and the social sciences.

A complete list of the researchers being recognized for work they accomplished at WashU can be found on the Clarivate website.