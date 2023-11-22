THE RECORD

WashU researchers among those ‘highly cited’

By Alethea Franklin

Clarivate, an analytics company, has named more than 50 Washington University in St. Louis researchers to its Highly Cited Researchers 2023 list.

Established in 2001, the Highly Cited Researchers designation identifies scientists and social scientists that have demonstrated significant and broad influence in their fields of research. Along with other judgment criteria, Clarivate selects researchers who have authored multiple “highly cited” papers. These papers rank in the top 1% by citations for their fields and publication year in the Web of Science, a Clarivate tool, over the past decade. This year, there were 7,125 Highly Cited Researcher designations in all.

Washington University researchers listed represent a wide range of disciplines, among them environment and ecology, immunology, neuroscience and behavior, and the social sciences.

A complete list of the researchers being recognized for work they accomplished at WashU can be found on the Clarivate website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Funding available for sustainability projects

WashU joins Coalition for Transformational Education

Vote for alumna in CNN ‘Hero of the Year’ contest

Notables

WashU researchers among those ‘highly cited’

Iannotti wins scientific excellence award

Cooper named director of pediatric rheumatology and immunology division

Obituaries

Harry Kisker, former dean of students, 81

Kathleen K. Dixon, emeritus instructor in physical therapy, 90

Salvatore P. Sutera, former engineering dean, professor emeritus, 90

Research Wire

PACS receives funding from Department of Education

Errando awarded funding for astrophysics of relativistic jets

RNA’s solo act on the ever-changing stage of cellular dynamics

The View From Here

11.20.23

11.13.23

10.30.23

Washington People

Katharine Flores

Sumanth Prabhu

The Hamilton brothers

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20