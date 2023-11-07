THE RECORD

Zhou elected fellow of Optica, American Heart Association

Chao Zhou, a professor of biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has been elected a fellow of Optica and of the American Heart Association.

Optica, formerly known as the Optical Society of America or OSA, is an international organization at the forefront of the optics and photonics field. The title of fellow recognizes individuals who have made significant and lasting contributions to the advancement of optics and photonics in areas including research, education, engineering, business and society.

Chao Zhou
Zhou

The honor recognizes Chao’s outstanding achievements that help shape the future of optics and photonics. He is one of 129 newly elected members from 26 countries in the 2024 class. He was selected for pioneering advancements in parallel OCT imaging technologies and the development of noninvasive optogenetic pacing techniques in animal models.

Zhou was also elected a fellow of the American Heart Association. This fellowship recognizes members for excellence, innovative and sustained contributions in the areas of scholarship, practice or education, and volunteer service within the association.

Read more on the McKelvey School of Engineering website.

