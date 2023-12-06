THE RECORD

Engineering customizable bio-adhesives for personalized medical repair

Juya Jeon
Graduate student Juya Jeon uses tweezers to hold the engineered hydrogel in Fuzhong Zhang’s lab. (Photo: Juya Jeon)

Traditional medical adhesives used in surgical applications often have limited bio-absorbability, high toxicity and a lack of customizability, leading to suboptimal surgical outcomes. Recent advances in synthetic biology offer a promising alternative — tailored biocompatible and biodegradable adhesives designed for specific internal biomedical applications, such as in tissue repair and for surgical glues.

Researchers working with Fuzhong Zhang, a professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, are tackling this challenge with a new class of hydrogels constructed entirely from proteins. Their programmable design allows precise control over mechanical and adhesive properties, addressing the limitations of synthetic bio-glues. The research was published Dec. 1 in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.

Read more on the McKelvey School of Engineering website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Donations sought for food drive

Gephardt Institute accepting applications for civic leadership programs

Parking introduces new shuttle route

Notables

Puray-Chavez named Mendez Scholar

Thomas receives inaugural University Libraries’ Ginkgo Award

Parvulescu installed as Liselotte Dieckmann Professor in Comparative Literature

Obituaries

Mark Rollins, professor emeritus of philosophy, 76

Harry Kisker, former dean of students, 81

Kathleen K. Dixon, emeritus instructor in physical therapy, 90

Research Wire

Engineering customizable bio-adhesives for personalized medical repair

Program in Occupational Therapy receives $1.1 million grant

Condensates’ composition determined by when RNA is added

The View From Here

12.04.23

11.20.23

11.13.23

Washington People

Antonio Douthit-Boyd

Katharine Flores

Sumanth Prabhu

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20