Gephardt Institute accepting applications for civic leadership programs

The Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement at Washington University in St. Louis is accepting student applications for its Civic Scholars and St. Louis Fellowship programs through Jan. 19.

The Civic Scholars program provides coursework on civic and community engagement, culminating in a Civic Summer project. The St. Louis Fellowships program offers students an opportunity to intern at a local nonprofit or civic organization, attend community events and engage in an experiential curriculum to understand St. Louis’ history, culture and politics. All cohort program opportunities come with a $6,500 stipend. An additional $1,000 is available for students with a household income of $75,000 or less.

To learn more, visit the Gephardt Institute website.