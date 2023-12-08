THE RECORD

Humphreys receives $4.5 million NIH grant for kidney disease research 

Ben Humphreys
Humphreys

Benjamin Humphreys, MD, PhD, the Joseph Friedman Professor of Renal Diseases in Medicine and director of the Division of Nephrology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received a five-year $4.5 million grant from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The funding supports research into chronic kidney disease, a condition that affects almost 15% of the U.S. population and leads to significant disease and risk of death.

The Washington University Chronic Kidney Disease National Resource Center aims to provide better access to cutting-edge techniques for the kidney research community. Part of the network of O’Brien National Resource Centers, the program will address challenges in the communication, distribution and development of scientific advances in single cell omics, genetics and metabolism related to kidney disease research.

Other principal investigators at Washington University include Leslie Gewin, MD, an associate professor of medicine, and Jeffrey Miner, PhD, the Eduardo and Judith Slatopolsky Endowed Professor of Medicine in Nephrology.

