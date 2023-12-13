THE RECORD

Kulkarni recognized for research into complement system

Kulkarni

Hrishikesh S. Kulkarni, MD, an assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2023 Svar Complement Excellence Award from the International Complement Society and Svar, a life sciences company based in Sweden.

The annual award recognizes excellence in research into the complement system, a key part of the body’s immune system that can trigger an inflammatory response and help clear dangerous microbes.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

