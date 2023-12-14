Obituary: Janis Schade, longtime facilities staff member, 63

Schade

Janis Lea Morris Schade, a 25-year employee in Facilities Planning & Management at Washington University in St. Louis, died at her home Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. She was 63.

A native of Alton, Ill., and a U.S. Army veteran, Schade joined the university as a custodial contract services coordinator in 1998 and eventually was promoted to contract services manager.

Schade was responsible for coordinating and directing the housekeeping program and contract compliance of outsourced building services on the Danforth, West, South and North campuses, the Lewis Center and other off-campus facilities. She worked closely with contractors and campus partners to implement best industry and sustainability practices in cleaning products and processes. Schade played a key role in planning and logistics for major university events such as Commencement, Thurtene Carnival, presidential debates and others.

Schade is survived by her husband, Howard Leggett Jr.; her mother, Emma Jean Morris; three sons, Ian (Celeste) Leggett, Aaron (Stephanie) Leggett and Lucas (Sharadon) Leggett, all of St. Louis; siblings Denise Ryan, Joni Spurlock and Mike Morris; seven grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

In accordance with her wishes, no services will be held. Memorials are suggested to a charitable organization of your choice.

